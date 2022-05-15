Grand Rapids Police investigating homicide on Kalamazoo Ave SE Saturday night

Police say one man is dead and another injured during the incident on May 14.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is investigating a homicide following a shooting near the 4200 block of Kalamazoo Ave SE Saturday night.

Police say that the received a 911 call of shots fired and a possible victim in a parking lot shortly after 11 p.m.

GRPD officers responded to the call an were investigating when a victim was said to have arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim later died from his injury.

A second victim was said to have also arrived at the hospital around the same time as the first with a non life threatening gunshot wound.

Both victims were said to be adult males.

The shooting is still under investigation by GRPD.

The GRPD Major Case Team responded to the scene and are encouraging anyone with information to contact detectives directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

