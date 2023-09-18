Sheriff: Grand Rapids man, apparently intoxicated, hits and kills wife with car

58-year-old Mark Casterman from Grand Rapids is charged with homicide among other charges after hitting and killing his wife Friday.

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man accused of getting behind the wheel intoxicated and circling past his wife walking on the highway swerved to hit her, the Mason County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman, identified as 45-year-old Melissa Sue Casterman, died instantly, law enforcement said.

Her husband, 58-year-old Mark Casterman, also of Grand Rapids, wasn't initially behind the wheel when the pair got into an argument around 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, the Mason County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators believe Melissa Casterman was driving a Lincoln MKX southbound on US31 south of Freeman Road, when she decided to pull over on the shoulder, get out of the car and start walking along the northbound shoulder of the highway.

At that point, investigators believe that's when Mark Casterman got out of the car, and then got behind the wheel.

Detectives think Mark Casterman drove past the victim twice before doing a final "U" turn in front of Freeman Creek Equipment.

Authorities believe he accelerated at this point, going southbound on US31, crossed the centerline, traveled down the northbound shoulder and hit his wife, killing her.

"Although I am heartbroken that such an event could play out in our community and done so publicly for innocent citizens to witness, I am grateful to our investigators," said Sheriff Kim C. Cole. "They worked tirelessly throughout the weekend putting this case together and did so with the commitment to finding the truth and seeking justice for the victim."

Cole also thanked area first responders for putting their Friday aside to assist with trying to save Melissa Casterman's life and spending hours re-routing traffic while deputies worked the scene, "I am equally thankful for all they did as well to keep my folks safe at the scene."

Castleman is facing homicide, operating while intoxicated causing death, operating - license suspended/revoked/denied -causing death and operating while intoxicated -third offense.

Mark Casterman's bond has been set at $1,000,000.

