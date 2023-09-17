Suspect in home invasion arrested after police standoff

The owner of the home was able to escape the residence safely while the suspect stayed inside. The suspect made threats of a shootout with police.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Early Sunday morning a home along Peterson Road was broken into. The break-in occurred just East of Myers Lake Ave. shortly after 3:00 a.m.

The owner of the home was able to escape the residence safely while the suspect stayed inside. The suspect made threats of a shootout with police.

Police said the crime was not random, and that the suspect and victim were known to eachother.

Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Deputies responded to the home and started negotiations. The suspect was not cooperative and remained inside the home. The KCSO Tactical Team, Negotiators, and Technical Services Unit were then called to the scene.

The teams lost contact with the suspect until around 8:30 a.m. when negotiators were able to make phone contact and the suspect was seen moving through the home.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said that there were known firearms in the home, as well as in the suspect's truck.

The suspect exited the home and tried to get into his vehicle, remaining uncooperative with officer's commands.

At this point officers used less-lethal rounds of pepper ball and bean bags, which struck the suspect.

The suspect retreated back into the garage before coming back out a few minutes later and peacefully surrendering.

The KCSO did not release the suspect's name but said it was a 40-year-old man from Muskegon. He has been lodged at the Kent County Jail for Home Invasion and Aggravated Stalking.

