Grand Rapids Police identify homicide victim after finding body in Northern Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department have identified Tyrane Williams, 60, as the victim of an Aug. 20 homicide.

Williams' body was not located until Sept 1. Police said the suspect dumped the body in Sparta Township but could not remember the exact location.

The suspect is currently being held on charges related to the homicide and is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility. Additional charges are pending, police said.

