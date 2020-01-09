Body of homicide victim located in Sparta Township

Police said the suspect is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on charges related to the homicide.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department said the body of a homicide victim who was disposed of in Northern Kent County on Aug. 20 has been located.

The body of a man in his 60s was found near 15 Mile Road and Ball Creek Road in Sparta Township on Tuesday, Sept. 1, one day after police asked for the public's help.

"We want to thank the entire community for their assistance with this investigation - it is the efforts of a community member that led us to its location," a news release from GRPD said.

Police said the suspect is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on charges related to the homicide. Sgt. John Wittkowski with GRPD said Monday the suspect has been cooperative but couldn't remember where the body was taken.

"He's not from that general area," said Wittkowski. "It was early in the morning so presumably it was still dark and there's just a lot of wide open space out there."

Anyone with information is asked to call the GRPD at 616-456-3380. Detectives Gizzi, at 616-456-4483 and Kadzban, at 616-456-4151, can also be reached directly. Anonymous tips may be provided to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.