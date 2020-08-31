Grand Rapids Police looking for body of homicide victim

Police said the suspect is currently being held in jail on charges related to the homicide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the body of a man who was the victim of a homicide.

Police said the victim is a Black man in his 60s who was disposed of early on Thursday, Aug. 20, possibly in Northern Kent County. Detectives believe the body may be in the Sparta or Alpine Township area off of Alpine Avenue and might be next to the road in a ditch or tall grass.

Investigators say the suspect is a man in his 20s who is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on related charges. Before his arrest, he was driving a 2002 black Oldsmobile Bravada SUV, which was used to get rid of the victim's body, police said.

Investigators learned that while the suspect was disposing of the body, a woman driving by in a white Toyota Prius or similar car stopped to ask if he was having car trouble or needed help. The man said no, and the woman drove away.

Detectives are asking this woman and anyone who may have information about this homicide to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GRPD at 616-456-3380. Detectives Gizzi, at 616-456-4483 and Kadzban, at 616-456-4151, can also be reached directly. Anonymous tips may be provided to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

