Man calls 911 after shooting another man in the chest in Grand Rapids

The subject told police he was a Concealed Pistol License (CPL) holder. He said that a man assaulted him, leading him to fire at the man one time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in stable but critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Grand Rapids.

GRPD says it received a call at around 12 a.m. Sunday from a 30-year-old man who said he had shot an individual who attacked him. The incident happened on Front Avenue northwest near Fish Ladder Park.

The subject told police he was a Concealed Pistol License (CPL) holder. He said that a man assaulted him, leading him to fire at the man one time.

The shooter was compliant when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

The shooting victim, a 27-year-old male, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with one gunshot wound to the right side of his chest. The injuries were considered life-threatening. He underwent surgery and is now listed in stable but critical condition.

GRPD’s Major Crime Team is currently investigating the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.