Local leaders to discuss car thefts, gun violence Tuesday morning

Local law enforcement and community leaders will be addressing recent crimes Tuesday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A rash of crime within Grand Rapids and Kent County has law enforcement leaders partnering with community members.

Tuesday morning, the Urban League of West Michigan will be hosting a press conference to address recent car thefts, breaking and entering cases and gun violence.

Grand Rapids city leaders have already pleaded with the community to partner with police to address shootings this summer. Over the weekend, a Stop the Violence march was held at the site of a fatal shooting.

Law enforcement leaders, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Yong and community leaders like Rev. Jerry Bishop of LifeQuest Ministries, Annie VandenBerg of Moms Demand Action and #DoSomething and Joe Jones of the Urban League will be in attendance.

The press conference starts at 10:30 a.m.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.