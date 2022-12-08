Grand Rapids police to debut more mobile surveillance camera trailers

Chief of Police Eric Winstrom says their presence has been valuable, especially over the summer in an effort to deter crime.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You may have seen mobile surveillance camera trailers with blue flashing lights around the city of Grand Rapids.

Chief of Police Eric Winstrom says their presence has been very valuable, especially over the summer, so they're getting more to help deter crime.

They're a way for police to keep an eye on the community without having to be around.

"We had one incident of gunfire nearby, put that trailer up, and we didn't have anything happen afterward," said Winstrom.

The mobile trailers have solar panels to stay powered, and they have certain capabilities such as recording video and remote access and operation.

They aren't just to be placed where a crime has occurred, rather, they can also be used for large events, such as marathons, concerts, or parades.

"We don't have an officer or personnel dedicated to watching a live video feed in the city right now, however, if there's an incident where we need that capability then we can dedicate an officer to do so," said Winstrom.

The department has one trailer in operation currently and will have three more this weekend.

Getting more cameras, the chief says, was driven by requests from the community.

"Once other communities heard we had those and businesses downtown say, 'Hey we're having an event this weekend. Can we get the mobile camera trailer?' That was really the push for getting more because we realized there were three different places asking for them so now we're able to accommodate more people."

These trailers cost tens of thousands of dollars each and the three extra trailers were approved during the city's latest budget session.

The chief says they'll cause criminals to think twice.

"If you commit a crime you know you're going to be doing it on tape," said Winstrom. "I think a lot of criminals will pick a more convenient place to do something illegal."

As it warms again this summer, the chief believes they'll be using the cameras on regular basis.

The department has one in operation right now and will have three more this weekend.

Getting more cameras, the chief says, was driven by requests from the community.

"Once other communities heard we had those and businesses downtown say, 'Hey we're having an event this weekend can we get the mobile camera trailer?' That was really the push for getting more because we realized there were three different places asking for them so now we're able to accommodate more people."

These trailers cost tens of thousands of dollars each and the three extra trailers were approved during the city's latest budget session.

The chief says they'll cause criminals to think twice.

"If you commit a crime you know you're going to be doing it on tape. I think a lot of criminals will pick a more convenient place to do something illegal."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.