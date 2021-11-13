x
Crime

GRPD arrest hit-and-run driver who seriously injured 19-year-old in October

The victim in the crash remains in serious condition at an area hospital.
The Grand Rapids Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 19-year-old woman in October. 

Jaiden Edwin Colborn, 19, of Grand Rapids was arrested on November 9, without incident.

Colborn has been arraigned on the following charges:

  • Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment of a Body Function
  • Failure to Stop at Scene of Accident Resulting in Serious Impairment or Death
  • Operating While License Suspended, Revoked or Denied Causing Serious Injury

Each of these charges is a felony with a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison. The victim in the crash remains in serious condition at an area hospital.  

The hit-and-run happened in the 3000 block of Monroe Avenue NW on October 18 around 4 p.m.

Police say a 19-year-old woman from Rockford was hit by a white SUV that fled the scene. 

Colborn has not yet been sentenced.

