MUST SEE: Man sets Hastings police car on fire, gets arrested

HASTINGS, Mich. — A Barry County man is facing four charges for setting a Hastings Police cruiser on fire.

The cruiser was parked in the City Hall parking lot Monday around 5 p.m. and the surveillance camera caught it all.

Police say the suspect is 31-year-old Jeremy Dunklee. He walked up to the SUV, poured gas on it and lit it, then ran away.

At the same time, the Deputy Chief of Police was getting out of her unmarked vehicle and chased him.

With the help of bystanders, she was able to arrest him.

Dunklee was arraigned on charges of Arson, Destruction of Police Property, Assaulting and Resisting a Police Officer and Habitual Offender.

