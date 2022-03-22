Kent County deputies arrest two men in connection to Alpine Township shooting

Detectives arrested two men in connection to a shooting along Yorkland Drive in Alpine Township that sent one person to the hospital.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Department tracked down and arrested two people in connection to a shooting incident that happened at an Alpine Township apartment complex.

Around 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Yorkland Drive NW, some neighbors called 911 to report sounds of people fighting.

Not long after that, gunshots rang out. A 25-year-old Grand Rapids man showed up at a local hospital later on with gunshot wounds.

Shortly after the incident, detectives received a description of a vehicle that may have been involved.

On Monday, an alert deputy noticed a vehicle matching the description of that car in the area of Alpine near 4 Mile Road.

Detectives took a 26-year-old Comstock Park man into custody.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, detectives found a second suspect, described as a 28-year-old man from Grand Rapids, along 4 Mile Road near Alpine.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm & Felonious Assault. Both will be arraigned in 63rd District Court.

