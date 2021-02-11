State Rep. Mark Huizenga wins State Senate seat in special election

The Republican state representative was vying to fill a vacant state senate seat.

West Michigan voters have allowed State. Rep. Mark Huizenga to continue serving in Lansing, this time in the State Senate.

Huizenga beat out a Democrat, a Libertarian and a U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate by taking 61 percent of the vote.

Mark Huizenga previously served as the state representative for the 74th district, which serves the cities of Walker, Grandville, Rockford and Cedar Springs, as well as Solon, Tyrone, Sparta, Algoma and Alpine townships.

His new senate seat was vacated by Republican Peter MacGregor, who was elected Kent County treasurer last November.

