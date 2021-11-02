Muskegon, Grand Haven voters say 'yes' to gender-neutral language in charters

Grand Haven and Muskegon City will no longer use pronouns 'he,' 'him' or 'his' in their charters. The language will now exclusively be gender-neutral terms.

Muskegon and Grand Haven voters agreed to update gender-specific language in their town's charters Tuesday night.

Pronouns 'he,' 'him' or 'his' will be replaced with gender-neutral terms.

In Muskegon, the new charter will replace pronouns with appropriate titles like mayor or city clerk.

Grand Haven's charter will use pronouns 'they,' 'them' and 'theirs.'

Both charters previously used male pronouns because when both charters were created, only men held positions in the local government.

"It doesn't cost anything for us to make the change, and it modernizes the document," Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis said, "and it reflects that it is not a male-dominated city service any longer."

