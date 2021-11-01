Election Day is Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

What's on your ballot? What time do the polls open and close? Where can I get election results? 13 ON YOUR SIDE has everything you need to know for election day.

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in communities across West Michigan.

Ballots include proposals for road funding, mayor, city commission and more. Michigan does have a voter identification requirement at the polls.

Voters are asked to present an acceptable photo ID such as a Michigan driver's license or identification card.

People without a proper ID will need to sign a brief affidavit stating so.

Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

KENT COUNTY

Voters will decide the next state senator to represent the 28th district.

Democrat Keith Courtade is up against Republican Mark Huizenga.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Several city council races have a large number of candidates on the ballot, including Montague which has 10 people vying for a single seat.

It's a similar story in Muskegon Heights and Norton Shores.

OTTAWA COUNTY

The city of Grand Haven will vote on a proposal to eliminate gender-biased pronouns. If approved, It would replace pronouns in the city charter such as he/she and his/hers with they, their, and them pronouns.

13 ON YOUR SIDE will have results as they start to come in after the polls close.

