Heavy police presence in 3800 block of Division after shooting

Wyoming Police Lieutenant Andrew Koeller told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that one man was shot and was in "serious condition" at a nearby hospital.

WYOMING, Mich. — There will be a heavy police presence in the 3800 block of Division Ave. S. Friday night after a shooting around 9:15 p.m.

The Wyoming Police Department had no suspect information to share at this time, but will be on scene continuing to investigate the incident Friday night.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Wyoming Police Department.

13 ON YOUR SIDE will continue to update with more information as this is an ongoing story.

