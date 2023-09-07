Lansing man enters 'no contest' plea for inappropriately touching 6 children at Michigan's Adventure this summer

The 39-year-old pleaded no contest to two child sex crimes. He was accused of inappropriately touching six children in the wave pool in July.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — The Lansing man charged with sex crimes involving touching young children at Michigan's Adventure wave pool has entered a no contest plea.

The suspect, 39-year-old Benjamin Koche, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, one victim being under 13 and another being between 13-16. Both are felonies.

This is linked to an incident that happened on July 22 at Michigan's Adventure.

Michigan State Police took a report of a man touching young girls in the wave pool area. Authorities took a suspect into custody at the time.

Investigators believe there are six total victims in the case

The suspect was later identified as Koche.

Koche denied all accusations, according to a probable cause document filed in the case.

On Thursday, Koche entered a no contest plea for CSC in the 2nd and 4th degree.

Koche will learn his sentence on Oct. 26.

The park previously shared a statement about the investigation:

On July 22, Michigan’s Adventure personnel received a report of inappropriate behavior by a male guest in the water park. Our security team immediately responded, with assistance from Michigan State Police. An investigation is underway and we are cooperating fully with MSP, which has asked guests with additional information to contact them at 800-328-0911. The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.

Any additional victims or anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon Central Dispatch at 800-328-0911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.