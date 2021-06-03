KCSO: kidnapping ransom scam occurring in community

Victims are told that a family member has been kidnapped and a ransom must be paid to ensure a safe return.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is warning of a nationwide kidnapping ransom scam that's made its way to West Michigan.

Police say through technology known as spoofing, victims receive a call from what appears to be a family member. Victims are told that a family member has been kidnapped and a ransom must be paid to ensure a safe return.

Scammers will use the actual name of the alleged kidnapped family member, even going as far as screaming in the background of the calls. Many victims claim the screaming sounds just like their loved one. The victim is then ordered to remain on the phone until ransom money is wired.

According to the KCSO, they have received multiple calls in the last few days from panicked victims claiming their family member has been kidnapped. Police believe the scammers are targeting middle to older-aged residents.

If you receive a call like this, police say to remain calm and question the legitimacy of the call. Do not share personal information with the scammers and ask to speak with your family member directly.

If you have any questions about whether the call is a kidnapping ransom scam or a legitimate kidnapping, contact your family member directly or your local police jurisdiction.

