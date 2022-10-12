40 firearms, thousands of dollars in property recovered by Kent County Sheriff's Office

Police say this recovery was the culmination of an investigation that started in August after several storage unit thefts around Kent County.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A search warrant in Nelson Township Tuesday led to the recovery of 40 firearms and thousands of dollars in stolen property by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects, a 30-year-old man and 30-year-old woman from Cedar Springs, were arrested and are currently being lodged at the Kent County Jail. Police say the two are believed to be responsible for at least 15 burglaries.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office issued the following charges this afternoon:

Conducting Criminal Enterprise

Breaking and Entering a Building with Intent

Possession of a Stolen Financial Transaction Device

Larceny of a Firearm

Safe Breaking

Detectives are continuing to investigate, as well as return property to owners and identify additional victims.

