Lansing man facing federal charges in kidnapping, strangulation death of 2-year-old

Rashad Trice is accused of attacking the 2-year-old girl's mother, taking the child from her home, strangulating her with a phone charger and then dumping her body.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 26-year-old Lansing man is facing federal charges in the kidnapping and strangulation death of a 2-year-old child abducted from her Lansing home.

Rashad Trice is charged with kidnapping resulting in death and kidnapping a minor victim in the death of Wynter Cole-Smith, the 2-year-old found who was the subject of an AMBER Alert and was then found dead Wednesday night. If convicted, the minimum sentence is life in prison and the offense is also death penalty eligible, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said.

Investigators say Wynter's mother was violently attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Rashad Trice, who kidnapped Wynter from her Lansing area home on Sunday.

The woman told investigators she and her ex-boyfriend Trice were arguing about money when it turned violent. She says she stabbed him in self-defense, and he stabbed her multiple times. She also told investigators Trice sexually assaulted her and then left.

Two children were in the apartment at the time: 2-year-old Wynter and a 1-year-old boy. Trice is the father of the 1-year-old, authorities said.

After the attack, the woman left the apartment to get help, and when the Lansing Police Department went to check on the home, only the 1-year-old was there.

Investigators believe Trice took off in a white Chevrolet Impala with 2-year-old Wynter, who he does not have parental rights to.

When Trice was arrested the following day, Wynter was not with him.

The toddler's body was found in Detroit Wednesday night by a search party.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators linked Trice to the child's death based on a pink cellphone charger phone recovered with the girl's body that was also found in his car.

She died from an apparent strangulation, investigators believe, but an official cause of death is pending with the medical examiner's office.

According to FBI investigators, Trice admitted to them he and the child's mother had been arguing about money when the argument turned violent.

Trice told investigators they both stabbed each other.

He also allegedly said, "I am already a monster," to police.

“The allegations in this case are heart-wrenching,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten. "My thoughts are very much with Wynter’s family, as we were all praying for her safe return home. I would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police, and the countless law enforcement agencies who worked relentlessly to find Wynter. I would also like to thank U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison of the Eastern District of Michigan and her office for all their hard work in this investigation. The media and the public played a critical role in sharing accurate information and submitting tips as well. I commend everyone in law enforcement and the community for working together to pursue justice in this case.”

Hundreds gathered Thursday night in Detroit to pay their respects to the child and offered support to her family.

Another vigil is planned for Friday night with more family members joining the community.

