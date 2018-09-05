MUSKEGON, Mich. - The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Jessica Heeringa continues with witness testimony Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Opening statements were heard and the first witnesses testified on Tuesday.

Family and friends had been waiting for this trial for more than five years. Heeringa went missing on April 26, 2013, from her job at a gas station in Norton Shores. The 25-year-old mother was never seen again and is presumed dead though her body has never been found.

Willis, 48, is charged with open murder and kidnapping in the case.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson is expected to call more than 30 witnesses in total. He was able to get through eight of them on Tuesday.

Honorable William C. Marietti has made the decision to allow cameras in the court room. Once he is seated, a live feed will be provided in the video above. Court is expected to resume around 9:30 a.m.

LIVE BLOG

9:35 a.m.

Jeffrey Willis enters the courtroom. Jury enters shortly after. The second day of witness testimony begins with Prosecutor Hilson calling Deputy Scott Foster to the stand.

Deputy Foster is in the road patrol division for the Muskegon County Sheriff's Department. He was on duty the evening Rebekah Bletsch was killed. He was called to the scene on Automobile Road on June 29, 2014.

Deputy Foster describes the scene and talks about Bletsch's injuries. Hilson shows graphic photos of Bletsch's bullet wounds. Foster confirms after they found the two wounds, the investigation changed from a hit and run to a homicide.

Foster also talks about the .22 caliber shell casing found at the scene. This was talked about at length yesterday. Click here to read more.

Prosecutor Hilson fasts forwards to 2016 when Deputy Foster conducted the traffic stop on Jeffrey Willis. Foster identifies Willis as the driver, in the court room today.

