Man arraigned in Grant shooting

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — A Grant man was arraigned Monday following a May 8 shooting that injured one person.

Clifton David Bonter Jr., 40, was charged with felony firearm and discharging a firearm in or at a building causing injury, according to Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Worth Stay.

Michigan State Police say the shooting occurred Saturday around 9:25 p.m. near the 14000 block of S Mason Drive near Grant.

Multiple shots were reported and some struck a residence where approximately 50 people had been gathering, according to police. One person suffered minor injuries.

A probable cause conference is set for May 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.

