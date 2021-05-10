Muskegon Heights 12-year-old boy accidentally shot, in critical condition

Muskegon Heights police are considering the shooting an accident and no charges are being filed at this time.

On Saturday morning around 11 a.m., a 12-year-old boy from Muskegon Heights was accidentally shot in the chest while he and another kid were playing with a gun.

Muskegon Heights Police Department reported that the 12-year-old boy and and another kid found the parent's gun and there was a bullet inside. The 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

