Muskegon Heights 12-year-old boy accidentally shot, in critical condition

On Saturday morning around 11 a.m., a 12-year-old boy from Muskegon Heights was accidentally shot in the chest while he and another kid were playing with a gun.
Muskegon Heights Police Department reported that the 12-year-old boy and and another kid found the parent's gun and there was a bullet inside. The 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Police are considering the incident an accident and no charges are being filed at this time.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.