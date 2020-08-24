Man beaten, robbed in Deerfield Township

While the victim was seeking medical attention, someone broke into his home and stole property.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was beaten and robbed at his home in Deerfield Township, Police say.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a series of crimes took place at a residence early Monday morning. These crimes include assault, burglary and arson.

Police say a Deerfield resident called 911 to report that he had been beaten and robbed outside his house while interrupting a break-in of his outbuilding.

The resident said that thee people assaulted him and stole property before fleeing the scene.

Later, while the victim was seeking medical attention, someone broke into his home and stole property. The perpetrator(s) then set fire to two vehicles in the yard before fleeing the area.

Investigation into these crimes is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

