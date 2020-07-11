Man injured after being shot in the chest in Holland

A white, midsize sedan was seen driving by the victim and a shot was fired from the vehicle.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot in the chest Friday in Holland.

The shooting happened at around 5:54 p.m. Friday. Police say the 26-year-old victim was walking with another individual on Maple Avenue between 18th Street and 19th Street. A white, midsize sedan was seen driving by the victim and a shot was fired from the vehicle. It hit the victim in the chest.

An unrelated party driving by picked up the victim and drove him to Holland Community Hospital. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Police say the suspect car was last seen heading south on Maple Avenue from 19th Street. They were able to identify a group of younger males who were also walking in the area and witnessed the incident. However, the police are receiving limited cooperation.

According to a press release, police do not believe the shooting to be an incident of random violence. They are asking anyone with information to contact HDPS at 616-355-1100 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

