GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The man accused of killing a Grand Rapids pizza store owner will be back in court next month.

Tony Devern Streets Jr., 33, waived his probable cause hearing on Tuesday, October 16. He is being charged with open murder for the stabbing death of 31-year-old Joseph 'Joey' Vitale.

Streets is also charged with armed robbery and carjacking -- all three offenses punishable by up to life in prison.

Streets next hearing will be Nov. 9.

