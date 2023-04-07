Man wanted for CSC since 2013 now in custody

John Wayne Bromley is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old who was living in his same household at the time.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan man who has been wanted since 2013 is now in custody to face child sex crime charges, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

According to court documents filed in the case, the prosecutor's office alleges the crimes began in July 2013.

He faces two Child Sexual Conduct charges and his bond was set to $25,000.

Bromley is due back in court on April 12 for a probable cause hearing.

