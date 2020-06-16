Michigan seeks to reach 300K students about deceased doctor

An investigation is ongoing for a deceased doctor accused of molesting people going back decades.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan is attempting to reach more than 300,00 former students, encouraging them to speak with investigators from a law firm it hired to lead a probe into a deceased doctor accused of molesting people going back decades.

The Ann Arbor school said Tuesday it is contacting former students, who were on campus from the mid-1960s through the early 2000s.

The school is asking them to call WilmerHale if they experienced abuse by the Dr. Robert E. Anderson or have information that may be relevant.

