Michigan man accused in Ohio trooper shooting incident indicted on 6 counts, including felonious assault

Robert Hathorn was also charged with aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A Michigan man who led authorities on an hours-long manhunt in Findlay after an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was shot has been indicted on six counts.

Robert Hathorn is charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, two counts of having weapons while under disability and failure to comply with order or signal.

Hathorn will be arraigned in Hancock County Common Pleas court at a date not yet set.

Hathorn did not appear in court for a preliminary on Tuesday and his attorney, Charles McKinney, requested and was granted a continuance. The reason given was that Hathorn's legal counsel had a scheduling conflict with a medical procedure.

Hathorn, 42, of Muskegon, Michigan, is currently being held on a $250,000 bond in the Hancock County Justice Center, accused of shooting and injuring Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst during an Oct. 6 traffic stop in Findlay.

Hathorn fled on foot and led law enforcement personnel on a nearly 14-hour manhunt before they located him. Three children and a woman were in the vehicle with Hathorn at the time of the incident - they're not considered suspects, OSHP said.

Hathorn was spotted by a civilian near a Walmart store off I-75 and was taken into custody Oct. 7.

Hathorn was originally charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after allegedly using Brobst's service weapon to shoot the trooper after a struggle during the traffic stop on Oct. 6.