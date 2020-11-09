x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Crime

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at party store

Police said the store was robbed around 8:50 p.m. Thursday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that was reported Thursday night.

Police said they responded to the Sheldon Party Store in Georgetown Township around 8:50 p.m. on a report of a woman who displayed a small black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk, taking an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise from the store. 

The suspect was described as a white woman in her mid-20s. She is about 5-foot-5 with a thin build. Police said she had tattoos on her face and a shaved head. She was wearing a baseball hat, a camouflage jacket and combat boots. 

Police said she was seen leaving the scene in a early to mid-90s beige Lincoln Continental with no plate. 

The incident is still being investigation. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.