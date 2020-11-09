Ottawa County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at party store

Police said the store was robbed around 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that was reported Thursday night.

Police said they responded to the Sheldon Party Store in Georgetown Township around 8:50 p.m. on a report of a woman who displayed a small black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk, taking an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise from the store.

The suspect was described as a white woman in her mid-20s. She is about 5-foot-5 with a thin build. Police said she had tattoos on her face and a shaved head. She was wearing a baseball hat, a camouflage jacket and combat boots.

Police said she was seen leaving the scene in a early to mid-90s beige Lincoln Continental with no plate.

The incident is still being investigation.

