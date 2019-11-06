BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Kent County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man who robbed a credit union in Byron Township.

The Lake Michigan Credit Union on 68th Street SW was robbed around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say the suspect threatened the tellers and implied he had a weapon.

Deputies are describing the suspect as black man who is bald and has a stocky build. He is between 30 and 40 years old and around 5-foot-5. Police said he was wearing sunglasses and covered his face with a red bandana.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a tan sedan, possible an early 2000s Ford Taurus tan sedan toward Clyde Park Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125.

