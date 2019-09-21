GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the city's 12th homicide this year after a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, where he later died.

GRPD said a call came in at 2:15 a.m. of reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Ionia Avenue SW. Before officers could locate the victim at the scene, an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound was delivered to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known, and the identification of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.

Detectives and forensics personnel are investigating the incident and they are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information should contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

