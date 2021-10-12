Suspect arrested after allegedly assaulting jogger in GR

If convicted, Sedekie Jabateh faces life in prison.

A suspect has been arrested after police say he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman jogging on Grand Rapids' Southeast Side.

Police say this happened in the 3900 block of Rowland Avenue last Thursday, October 7 around 6 a.m.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, told police she was out jogging in the area when the suspect, 25-year-old, Sedekie Jabateh, grabbed the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Police say Jabateh then fled the scene while the victim called for help. Police eventually tracked down the suspect who lives in the area and obtained a search warrant.

Jabateh was arrested and charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and lying to a peace officer. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Anyone who is struggling with sexual assault can reach out anonymously to the YWCA of West Central Michigan at (616) 454-9922 or https://www.ywcawcmi.org/our-services/sexual-assault/.