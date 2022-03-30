Two arrested after altercation at Wyoming’s 62-A District Court

Officers from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety and court security staff were able restore order quickly after the fight began.

WYOMING, Mich. — An altercation occurred in the lobby of Wyoming's 62-A District Court after a preliminary hearing.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says that officers and court security staff were on site when the altercation occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The altercation is said to have began inside of the lobby of the court and then spilled out into the parking lot.

Officers say they were able to restore order quickly and ensure things did not escalate any further.

Two individuals were arrested and lodged at Kent County Correctional Facility on misdemeanor charges.

No weapons were involved and there were no injuries reported.

