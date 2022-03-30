Two arrested, charged in catalytic converter theft in Nelson Twp.

A 39-year-old Howard City man and a 34-year-old Greenville man were arrested in a catalytic converter theft along 18 Mile Road in Nelson Township on March 23.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have arrested two more men in relation to a catalytic converter theft in Newaygo and Kent counties.

A 39-year-old Howard City man and a 34-year-old Greenville man were arrested in a catalytic converter theft along 18 Mile Road in Nelson Township on March 23.

Police say the suspects entered a property around 11 a.m. and cut a catalytic converter off an SUV parked in the driveway. Repairs were estimated at $1,000.

Detectives with the Metro Pattern Crimes Team in cooperation with Kent & Newaygo County detectives worked together to track down both suspects. One suspect was found and arrested in a home along Sparta Ave NW in Kent County’s Tyrone Township.

Both men have been charged with 5 year felonies of Larceny from a Motor Vehicle & violation of the Scrap Metal Regulatory Act and Buying & Selling Stolen Non Ferrous Metals. Both will be arraigned in the 63rd District Court.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.