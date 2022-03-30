x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two arrested, charged in catalytic converter theft in Nelson Twp.

A 39-year-old Howard City man and a 34-year-old Greenville man were arrested in a catalytic converter theft along 18 Mile Road in Nelson Township on March 23.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have arrested two more men in relation to a catalytic converter theft in Newaygo and Kent counties.

A 39-year-old Howard City man and a 34-year-old Greenville man were arrested in a catalytic converter theft along 18 Mile Road in Nelson Township on March 23.

Police say the suspects entered a property around 11 a.m. and cut a catalytic converter off an SUV parked in the driveway. Repairs were estimated at $1,000. 

Detectives with the Metro Pattern Crimes Team in cooperation with Kent & Newaygo County detectives worked together to track down both suspects. One suspect was found and arrested in a home along Sparta Ave NW in Kent County’s Tyrone Township. 

RELATED: Metro Pattern Crime Team task force launched by Kent County Sheriff, Wyoming PD, Kentwood PD

Both men have been charged with 5 year felonies of Larceny from a Motor Vehicle & violation of the Scrap Metal Regulatory Act and Buying & Selling Stolen Non Ferrous Metals. Both will be arraigned in the 63rd District Court. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

GRPD officer charged with carelessly firing weapon declines plea offer, set for trial