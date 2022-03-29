Metro Pattern Crime Team task force launched by Kent County Sheriff, Wyoming PD, Kentwood PD

The new task force was developed by the law enforcement departments to help solve patterned crimes across jurisdictions.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Several law enforcement agencies in Kent County have pooled resources to launch a new task force to focus on crimes that cross jurisdictions.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Department of Public Safety and Kentwood Police launched the Metro Pattern Crime Team (MPACT) to solve patterned crimes in the community.

Detectives from the different agencies will be supervised and housed by the Wyoming Police in their headquarters on De Hoop Ave. in Wyoming.

The task force will work to solve patterned crimes like the string of catalytic converter thefts or recent increase in carjackings that have plagued parts of Kent County over the last several months.

MPACT will tackle crimes that cross between jurisdictions of the different departments to help identify patterned crime and develop leads in the cases.

"Agencies have historically shared information, but having detectives in the same room is key. Criminals don’t concern themselves with jurisdictional boundaries. Agencies from our metro area hope to tackle these ongoing crimes as they pool their resources," The Kent County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Currently, Wyoming, Kentwood, and Kent County are the agencies spearheading the effort, but the Kent County Sheriff's Office says that other agencies are welcome to join moving forward.

