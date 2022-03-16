'I wouldn't say this is an unsafe area' | Wyoming police chief addresses multiple violent crimes in past three days

Police have investigated two homicides and an attempted carjacking since Sunday — two of which happened at big box stores in the same business district.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Chief is addressing multiple violent crimes that have happened since Sunday.

The police department has investigated two homicides and an attempted carjacking — two of which happened at big box stores in the same business district.

Chief Kim Koster said the timing of all of these crimes is certainly alarming, however, they're not indicative of the safety of the community or business district.

"They're both related to domestic relationships of sorts so these are not crimes that are random," Koster said. "They're people that know each other and for whatever reason that relationship has gone in a violent way."

On Monday night, an attempted carjacking happened at the Menards on Clyde Park Avenue, although police say the two teen suspects were unsuccessful. They're trying to connect the crime to another carjacking that occurred in Gaines Township that same night.

There was also a double stabbing at another big box store in February; the Meijer across the street.

Chief Koster said despite this recent spike in violence in the same business district, customers should feel safe.

"I wouldn't say this is an unsafe area. When we talk about the carjacking, this is a crime of opportunity. Typically when you have a crime like that, the suspect or suspects are looking around to see if they can find an easy target."

Koster said the crime Wyoming is experiencing isn't unlike other jurisdictions that have the same type of crime.

They will, however, be increasing patrols in the business district to be more visible.

The chief says violent crime increased in the city in 2020. They had a record number of homicides and shots fired calls with people struck and hurt.

In 2021, those crime numbers were reduced and she hopes that trend will continue in 2022.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.