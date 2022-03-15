Grand Rapids woman carjacked at gunpoint outside of her home

A Grand Rapids woman had just arrived home when a suspect pointed a gun at her and another grabbed her keys from the lanyard around her neck, police say.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Gaines Township on Monday night, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 9:15 p.m., a 58-year-old Grand Rapids woman arrived at her home in the area of Saffron Lane SE and Billings Court SE when a suspect approached her and pointed a gun while another man grabbed her keys from the lanyard around her neck. The pair drove away in the vehicle.

Police say the two suspects are black men in their teens to twenties wearing dark clothes and surgical masks.

KCSO detectives believe the carjacking appears to be random and a crime of opportunity, as the victim had just arrived at home.

Another carjacking was attempted within six miles of this incident, Wyoming Police reported. Although attempts were unsuccessful, police say two teen suspects tried to steal someone's car at the Menards on Clyde Park Avenue Monday night around 7 p.m.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 with any information on the incident.

