Crime

Wyoming woman charged in homicide of Kwan Andre Winston Jr.

Court documents revealed that Sakina Muhammad has been charged in the homicide of Kwan Andre Winston Jr.
Sakina Muhammad was charged with homicide relating to the shooting death of her boyfriend, Kwan Andre Winston Jr.

WYOMING, Mich. — A domestic disturbance on Sunday, March 13 in Wyoming turned deadly when 21-year-old Sakina Muhammad allegedly shot and killed her 27-year-old boyfriend, Kwan Andre Winston Jr.

Following the incident, Muhammad and her 11-month-old child went missing but were later found by police at a home in Grand Rapids. Muhammad was taken into custody and was a person of interest in the death of her boyfriend.

On Wednesday, court documents revealed that Muhammad has been charged in the homicide of Winston. Muhammad received two charges:

  • Count 1 - Homicide - Open Murder
  • Count 2 - Weapons Felony Firearm

Count 1 is a felony that can carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

Bond has been denied for Muhammad and an arraignment has been set for Thursday, March 17 at 8:45 a.m. at the 62A District Court.

According to Wyoming PD, there are records of prior domestic incidents involving Winston and Muhammad. During a conference Monday morning, Lt. Brian Look said existing court orders were in place to prevent the two from being together and listing Muhammad as a protected person from Winston.

In district court records obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Winston was charged with domestic violence against Muhammad multiple times since 2019.

