Wyoming woman charged in homicide of Kwan Andre Winston Jr.

WYOMING, Mich. — A domestic disturbance on Sunday, March 13 in Wyoming turned deadly when 21-year-old Sakina Muhammad allegedly shot and killed her 27-year-old boyfriend, Kwan Andre Winston Jr.
Following the incident, Muhammad and her 11-month-old child went missing but were later found by police at a home in Grand Rapids. Muhammad was taken into custody and was a person of interest in the death of her boyfriend.
On Wednesday, court documents revealed that Muhammad has been charged in the homicide of Winston. Muhammad received two charges:
- Count 1 - Homicide - Open Murder
- Count 2 - Weapons Felony Firearm
Count 1 is a felony that can carry a sentence of up to life in prison.
Bond has been denied for Muhammad and an arraignment has been set for Thursday, March 17 at 8:45 a.m. at the 62A District Court.
According to Wyoming PD, there are records of prior domestic incidents involving Winston and Muhammad. During a conference Monday morning, Lt. Brian Look said existing court orders were in place to prevent the two from being together and listing Muhammad as a protected person from Winston.
In district court records obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Winston was charged with domestic violence against Muhammad multiple times since 2019.
