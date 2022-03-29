GRPD officer charged with carelessly firing weapon declines plea offer, set for trial

Ofc. Gregory Bauer was charged with careless discharge of a firearm resulting in property damage.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police Department officer who was charged with carelessly firing his weapon is headed to trial.

Ofc. Gregory Bauer appeared in court over Zoom Tuesday afternoon.

On Dec. 9, GRPD officers followed a car believed to have been stolen and involved in other crimes. The car stopped at a residence and the driver, Daevionne Smith, went inside the building.

Officers waited outside the building for Smith to exit.

When Smith exited shortly after, officers moved in on foot and while moving down a sloped area, Bauer allegedly accidentally discharged his weapon.

No one was hurt, but the bullet struck the residence.

The exact moment when Bauer discharged his weapon wasn't caught on his body-worn camera because he allegedly deactivated his camera while driving to the incident and then it was reactivated during the incident.

"The prosecutor had extended a plea offer for Mr. Bauer to consider that implied as charged it would be a no jail recommendation. There has been some other discussions going on with the prosecutor assigned to the case and there are still ongoing discussions. But Mr. Baeur would like to decline that offer at this time," said Bauer's defense attorney, Mark Dodge.

Bauer is charged with careless discharge of a firearm resulting in property damage, a misdemeanor.

It's punishable by no more than 90 days in jail and a 100 dollar fine.

Bauer pled not guilty.

Jury selection will be sometime in May or June at the latest.

