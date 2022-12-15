U.S. Attorney, multiple law enforcement agencies issue public safety announcement

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan and multiple law enforcement agencies are holding a press conference to share a major public safety announcement.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies are sharing a "major public safety announcement" at a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, will be leading the press conference this afternoon.

Details of the announcement are limited, but officials say that it is in regards to a law enforcement investigation that ended with multiple arrests, search warrant executions and charges filed against 11 defendants.

They say that the investigation took place in the areas of Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor, Michigan.

More details will be released during the announcement.

