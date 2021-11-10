Demolition continues at Hackley Hospital

Construction crews are tearing down the hospital to make way for a new middle school in the Muskegon school district.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Demolition work started back up at Hackley Hospital Monday morning.

The hospital, which opened its doors in 1904, is being torn down to make way for a new middle school in the Muskegon school district.

Crews began tearing down the hospital's main entrance last week, as well as a decent portion of the south end of the campus.

The property will eventually become the new $29 million Charles Hackley Middle School, which is slated for construction in 2022.

Charles Hackley Middle School is set to open its doors in fall of 2023.

