Do you know Nancy Taylor? Historians looking to identify woman buried in Traverse City Civil War cemetery

The Traverse Area Historical Society and other groups held a ceremony Saturday, which included men in Civil War-style uniforms firing a musket salute.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Local history groups have placed new headstones in a Traverse City cemetery to honor eight people from the Civil War era.

But who was Nancy Taylor?

The groups have identified three women who were married to Union veterans and buried in a special area at Oakwood Cemetery.

But Taylor’s background isn’t clear. She died in 1918.

One of the participants, David Smith, says Taylor might have been a sister of a veteran or a caretaker.

