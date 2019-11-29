WYOMING SHOOTING | Police in Wyoming are investigating a shooting that happened at a sports bar in Wyoming overnight Friday. At least one person was placed in an ambulance, but not many details about the incident are known.

MICHIGAN POT SALES | Michigan will allow the sale of recreational marijuana on Jan. 1, officially joining nine other states that broadly allow marijuana sales. Companies are rushing to complete renovations at dispensaries, expand growing facilities and get staff hired and trained.

MI FARMER OUTLOOK | Michigan farmers' production is expected to take a steep hit this year, with state officials pointing to rain as the reason corn and soybeans are recording the lowest production numbers in over 10 years.

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE | Thousands of people in West Michigan have power again after celebrating Thanksgiving Day without it. But about 1,270 people in Ottawa County are still in the dark after Wednesday's strong winds.

MORE STORMS ON THE WAY | Friday will be quiet but Saturday will be more rain, wind and even snow to West Michigan. Get the full forecast right here.

