Early Morning Rush: Thursday, June 4, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS PROTEST | After an official sit-in demonstration ended shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, hundreds of protesters remained in Grand Rapids marching through the streets. At the end of the night, three deputies took a knee after protesters said all they wanted was to see a sign of solidarity from the ranks.

GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL | The memorial service for George Floyd will take place today from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. A public viewing and funeral will take place June 8 and 9 in Houston, Texas.

WHITMER POLICE REFORM | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her support for a series of policy plans for police reform in Michigan Wednesday. Among other things, Whitmer called for new training and policies to create a police culture where all Michiganders are treated with dignity and respect.

RETAILERS REOPEN | Retail stores are back up and running today. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-110 Monday, moving the entire state to phase four of reopening. Under this order, retailers can begin to open today, June 4, and restaurants can begin opening June 8. All retail stores that do open are subject to capacity limits, but appointments will not need to be made.

FORECAST | Mostly sunny and warm! High temperatures up to 84°. S-W winds at 5-10 mph.This will transition to scattered showers Friday.

