Anti-LGBTQ sign at Calvin University sparks students speaking out, silent sit-in protest

The University sent a letter to students saying, in part, it "failed to live up to the community's high standards," and the demonstration was not approved.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, student Jasmine Nykamp walked past a table with a sign on Calvin University campus, with people gathering around. As she turned around and walked closer, she read it said, "LGBTQ is a sin. The Bible says. Change my mind."

"I read the whole sign and thought whoa, ok, that’s a bold statement," said Nykamp, "Really hurtful at least to myself, and I know others as well. How can people just say that?"

She said conversation began to grow on campus, many were very upset at the message the sign was giving to LGBTQ students at the Christian university.

Later that evening, Nykamp started an online petition. She wrote, "In light of recent events and continuing rhetoric around Calvin Universities' campus, we, as the student body, call for Calvin to condemn the intolerance of LGBTQ+ students in addition to the misrepresentation of CRC churches stance on the topic and the exclusion that many students faced."

Nykamp said she thought she might get some signatures from fellow students, she estimated around 400. However, soon, the signatures grew in number. Now, there are more than 2,700 signatures.

"Calvin University is a Christian school, so there is already this tension of faith and LGBTQ+ people," said Nykamp, "And so, piggy-backing off that, and amplifying what is already hurtful, to people already having to deal with being unsure of who accepts them, who doesn’t, and who is safe to talk to."

Wednesday, University President Michael K. Le Roy sent a letter to students and posted on Instagram about the sign. In part, in read:

"The tabling event yesterday afternoon failed to live up to our community’s high standards. We are currently reviewing whether university-approved policies and procedures were followed in this event... The church teaches that orientation is not a sin and that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people - like all people - are created in God's image and, as valued members of the human family, should be treated with respect, grace, understanding, and love. The church also teaches, and Calvin affirms, that sexual intimacy is a gift from God to be celebrated in marriage between a man and a woman."

A representative for the university also said no approval for an LGBTQ+ based debate or conversation was requested or approved. They are still gathering information, but early indication is the nature of the information table was not consistent with how the table was used. All student-led events require an event request, a sponsoring department, and a staff member approval.

"Some people didn’t think it was enough," said Calvin sophomore Isabel Vandermolen about the University's response, "because he affirmed we do love students who are LGBTQ+ affiliated, but also he reaffirmed that marriage is holy and only between a man and woman. So, it’s kind of mixed messages there."

Vandermolen also said she believes it's "hard to balance" the political and social views with the Christian values of the school, so she understands the difficult position the president was in.

For Nykamp, she said the message was "discouraging" in parts. She arraigned a silent, sit-in protest in the Commons Lawn Thursday afternoon. She said it was to show support to the LGBTQ+ community on campus, and help them find resources that are out there.

"I just thought it was the most peaceful way, and the best way to show the disappointment," said Nykamp," while also showing up for the community saying: Hey, we support you, admins and some students may not, but we are here for you. We want to let you know we are here for you, and we hear you."

More than a hundred people sat down on the lawn, silent, in support.

Vandermolen said she hopes the events this week helps to spark a needed conversation at Calvin.

"I think the demonstration kind of relit sentiments around campus that, hey, this is still an issue and we need to tackle it," said Vandermolen, "But the way we have that discussion on campus should be monitored, so we can respect everyone on campus."

