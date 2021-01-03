Meijer explains 'no' votes on COVID relief, equality

The West Michigan Republican says one was too big and the other provided no religious exceptions.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — West Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, like every other Republican, voted 'no' on the COVID-19 stimulus bill. And he also voted 'no' on the Equality Act, which recently passed in House.

Today, we talked about both issues. The first of which, he says — at nearly two trillion dollars — is just too large.

"This was a way of achieving some policy wins in the first 100 days so the Biden Administration could brag about them. That's why the 15 dollar minimum wage was included."

Republicans have also attacked alleged pork in bill, like millions for a transit system in Speaker Pelosi's home city of San Francisco. But, the New York Times points out there's money for public transit in both blue and red states devastated by lower ridership, which need help to survive.

"They've certainly been impacted by the pandemic. What I take issue with is that we must pass this right away. We can't reopen schools until we get this package out," Meijer said. "So if we're triaging issues in terms of what's the greatest urgency... I was part of a bipartisan effort six weeks ago to peel off the 160 billion that went to vaccines, testing, PPE, saying 'lets get that money out there.' I would much rather see us looking at these constituent parts independent of one another, rather than bundling it all together saying we need to get this out now, or else."

Meijer is pushing an alternative COVID relief bill. Called The Direct Dollars Over Government Excess bill, it's a trillion dollars cheaper and would provide 24-hundred dollars per American, but only individuals making under 50-thousand or couples making under 100-thousand.

"That way it's targeted at people who are closest to the poverty line, who have the least in savings."

Meijer also recently voted against the Equality Act for LGBTQ people. He says there aren't exceptions for peoples faith, which may force them to compromise their beliefs.

"I don't think this is just about equal protections. I certainly don't support any means of arbitrary discrimination. But as with any issues and the First Amendment Supreme Court case load is full of issues where we have to strike a fine balance."

The entire, uncut interview with Rep. Meijer can be seen below:

