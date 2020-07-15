Backpack drive collecting supplies for students in Michigan

Samaritas is starting a backpack drive to collect supplies for Michigan children.

Michigan families are getting ready for the challenges that come with the new school year, including buying supplies.

Wednesday, Samaritas is starting a school supply and backpack drive for the children it serves across the state. This includes foster kids and those who live in homeless shelters or affordable living communities.

Many families are feeling the effects of COVID-19 on our economy.

Additionally, having the right school supplies can give students a sense of belonging on the first day.

"Imagine the face of a little six or seven year old receiving a brand new backpack filled with things for school. Imagine just the smile on their face when they get that before school starts. It just takes away some of the butterflies from that first day back to school," said Kevin Van Den Bosch with Samaritas.

If you can't afford to donate, Samaritas is also asking for volunteers to sort through supplies and stuff those backpacks.

