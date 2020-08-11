Local group gathers dogs and community members for 'count every vote' event

Michigan United, a branch of the 'We Make Michigan Coalition,' had a small pop-up event by city hall to help spread the message on why every vote should be counted.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There were t-shirts and tails in Calder Plaza Saturday, Nov. 7.

Both were there to encourage people to believe in the election process, since the organizers understand that some people might be questioning it due to misinformation.

"Our message is to count every vote because we think its important in this message that all voices are heard. We passed proposal 18 in 2018 in Michigan," United Relational Organizer Ricky Allen Kreuzer said.

When asked about the counter argument that President Donald J. Trump was attempting to make by saying 'Count all legal votes,' Kreuzer said he doesn't even try to go down that path.

Kreuzer explained that very few people choose to break the law and the fraudulent claims are not non-existent but definitely not the majority.

"Of course we are not going to count illegal votes, there is a strong process in place and studies have shown, some of the studies done by republican administrations, have shown that absentee votes are just as safe if not safer than voting at the polls," Kreuzer said.

The event had t-shirts, masks, hats, and sweatshirts with 'EVERY VOTE COUNTS' on them and organizers were giving them away to people who answered the question, "Why should every vote count?"

The idea to bring dogs was decided because it was so nice outside and they thought the name was fun, according to event organizer Danny Caracheo.

As the coffee was being put away and the downtown give-away, dog-walk was about to start right before noon, someone started clapping.

"Biden just won Philadelphia, it's over!" Kreuzer exclaimed.

There are other events happening around the county and the state from the We Make Michigan Council. To see what they are doing next you can follow them here.

"We want to celebrate the hard work of the poll workers and the message that the voters decided the current results so now is a time to celebrate and build unity across the nation," Caracheo said.

