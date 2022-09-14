Largest-ever donation to Calvin University used for new business school

Thanks to a $22.25 million donation anonymously gifted to the university in 2021, there was a ribbon cutting for the brand new School of Business Wednesday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The largest single donation in Calvin University's history led to a huge milestone for the school.

Thanks to a $22.25 million contribution anonymously gifted to the university in 2021, there was a ribbon cutting for the brand new School of Business Wednesday night.

Calvin has had a business department since the 1990s, but the university's new president says this will take it to the next level.

"I think a school of business is something that gives and kind of shows the investment of where we want the future of university to go," said President Wiebe Boer.

"This business school will be teaching young people how to be the best leaders they can in business, how to think beyond just the bottom line but also what is the positive social impact you're creating for society."

The business school features a stock ticker, a two-story video screen and state of the art classrooms.

“We are delighted to open the School of Business doors to the West Michigan community,” said Jim Ludema, dean of the school.

“We see this as a space where business leaders, faculty, students, and alumni will gather to explore and collaborate in ways that inspire innovation and ethical business practices."

The rest of the funds from the substantial donation will be used as an endowment for future student programs.

